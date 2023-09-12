Robert R. Blinstrub Sr. – Obituary

Robert R. “Rudy” Blinstrub Sr., 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 6th, at Albany Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Theresa A. Blinstrub (Schmiegel).

Rudy was born on June 5th, 1936, in Hoosick Falls, NY, the son of the late William and Sophie (Couch) Blinstrub. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy high school and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed as a salesman for Casa Imports in Utica, NY. Rudy was a simple, loving, hardworking man who loved to laugh and joke. He enjoyed reading, taking walks with his dogs, and time spent with his family. He spent much of his time attending his grandchildren’s many sporting events. He also was an avid Yankees and Giants fan.

Survivors include his children Debbie Blinstrub (Robert Milliman), Linda Blinstrub, Michelle (Andrew Moe) Dewitt, Robert (Gail) Blinstrub Jr., and William (Denise) Blinstrub, grandchildren Brittany and Mark York; Jaret, Jake, and Kalin Blinstrub; Alex and Andrew Northrup; Tyler and Chase Dewitt, and great-granddaughter Emilyn Roy. He was predeceased by his sister Irene Baker, and brothers Walter and Joseph Blinstrub.

Our wonderful parents came together in 1964 and with his happy-go-lucky spirit and heart of gold he managed through thick and thin. Especially with the death of his bride, our mom, in 1994. He continued his love and laughter as our family grew with marriages, relationships, and grandchildren.

Even though we feel he is with our mom now after all these years, and laughing at all the tears his family has shed thus far, we definitely can hear him say “look at them crying for what?” We live to die with his laugh. God we will miss hearing that and him very very much. Until we meet again mom and dad, love you.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, September 11th, from the Immaculate Conception Church, Hoosick Falls. Burial followed the mass at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the funeral home.