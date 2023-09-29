Robert Petersen – Obituary

On September 9th, 2023, Robert “Larry” Petersen of Hoosick Falls and most recently of Mercer Island, WA, passed away peacefully. He was born July 3rd, 1939 in Shelby, IN and preceded in death by his parents Fritz and Bernice “Sue” Petersen, and brother, Jim Petersen.

Larry graduated from Portage High School in Portage, IN and went on to David Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN on a basketball scholarship. After graduation he bought a home and taught at Taft Elementary School in Crown Point, IN. He then moved on to work for Union Carbide in East Chicago, IN. He transferred to the Union Carbide plant in Bennington, VT and moved into an old Victorian home in North Hoosick, NY. He opened Petersen’s Power Equipment selling and servicing camping trailers, lawnmowers, snowmobiles, and motorcycles. After closing his business Larry sold cars for multiple auto dealers in the area, including Haynes Ford in Hoosick Falls until his retirement. Larry served on the HFCS school board as a member and President. He was a very active member in the First United Presbyterian Church in Hoosick Falls.

All who knew Larry will remember him for his love of fishing, riding motorcycles, scuba diving in Bonaire, especially underwater photography and video, sailing, singing and gardening especially Dahlias and Iris, as well as being a long-time New England Patriots fan.

Larry is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Judie, of Mercer Island, WA; four children: Cris Petersen (Meg) of Wallace, NC, Tracy Eriksson (Jesper) of Mercer Island, WA, Lauren Petersen of Mercer Island, WA, and Susan Sensi (Jody) of Springfield, VA; six grandchildren: Sam, Ben and Natalie Petersen, and Alex, Cole and Charlie Eriksson.

Per Larry’s wishes there will be no funeral services. His ashes will be spread at a place very special to him.