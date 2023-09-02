Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

By Denise Wright

The August 21st Petersburgh Town Board meeting was extremely busy with projects and appointments.

After approving the minutes, the supervisor reported that she had distributed the budget reports to the general fund department heads. On October 4th, there will be a special meeting to present the information to the town board. The building report thanked the volunteers working in the town gardens; as one town board member mentioned, "It has spruced up the town."