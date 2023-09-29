New Principal and Town Hall Meetings

Submitted by BCS Communications

As the middle and high school Mountaineers settled into their first few days of school, they were catching up with classmates, meeting new teachers, learning new schedules, and being introduced to Mr. David Bernsley, the new Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Principal.

Principal Bernsley has been in the education field for over 20 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, Director of Curriculum, and Superintendent of Schools. He is passionate about education and excited to begin his next chapter at the Middle/High School.