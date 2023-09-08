Frank H. Babcock – Obituary

Petersburgh – Frank H. Babcock, 77, died suddenly Monday, August 28th, 2023 at the camp of his companion, Colleen Manchester, in Franklin, NY.

He was born in Troy on December 13th, 1945, the son of the late Lewis Earl “Joe” and Pearl Crandall Babcock. He was raised and educated in Petersburgh where he was a lifelong resident.

Frank was employed as a logger for Ted Brogue Logging Company and later was employed for over 20 years by Rifenburg Construction in Brunswick as a heavy equipment operator before retiring.

He loved hunting, fishing, and above all his family.

He was the husband of the late Joan Marie Holmes Babcock who died in 2019; devoted father of Laurie (Mario) DiDomenicantonio of Petersburgh, Shawn Babcock of Troy, Clayton Babcock of Gloversville, and the late Todd Babcock; loving companion of Colleen Manchester of Petersburgh; brother of Mary Lou (Walter) Walters of Petersburgh, and the late Lewis Babcock and Beverly Brock. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh on Friday, September 1st, followed by the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Petersburgh Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 190, Petersburgh, NY 12138.

