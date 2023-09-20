Elaine G. Sprunger

Our dear mother and grandmother (Lois) Elaine Garrod Sprunger passed away at the age of 95 on September 14th, 2023. An only child born in 1928 to Arthur and Victoria Garrod of Philadelphia PA, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Robert J. Sprunger in 1991, several first cousins, and many close friends. She is survived by her children Beth (Michael) Berkowitz and Paul (Katie) Sprunger, and by her five adored grandchildren: Abigail (Erin Kinney-Sprunger) Sprunger, Olivia Sprunger, Jared (Lana LaBarbera) Berkowitz, Kelsey Berkowitz, and Kyle (Kevin Vietmeier) Berkowitz. She is also survived by her close friends Diana and Roger Corbett, and by many others who knew and loved her.

Proud Philadelphia city girl Elaine met country boy and sailor Robert (Bob) John Sprunger and they married in June 1950. Elaine soon became a pastor’s wife and thrived in that role. She was always heavily involved in all the church’s activities, including too many fall bazaars, church dinners, and vacation Bible schools to count. Elaine had a wonderful soprano singing voice, and was always a key member of the church choir. She also sang for many seasons with the Bennington County Choral Society, participating in small group solos on several occasions.

Elaine was the best mother ever, an accomplished bowler, a breast cancer survivor, and until almost age 90 volunteered at a doctors’ office accruing over 5,000 hours of service. She will be remembered for her kindness, wonderful singing voice, her joy when she was with family, her ability to talk (at length) to all sorts of people, and her skill in making and keeping friends.

A private family memorial will be held. Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Living Hope Presbyterian Church, Menomonee Falls, WI, or the College of Wooster, Ohio.