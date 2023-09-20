East Nassau Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The September 13th meeting of the East Nassau board of trustees was jam-packed, including two village appointments.

After a two lot line adjustment on Route 66 was approved, the board approved the appointment of Ruth Whaley as Village Treasurer and Tax Collector. Whaley, a long-time Nassau resident who has been the bookkeeper for the Nassau Free Library, and has 20 years of accounts payable experience, will replace Jeanine McCarthy, who resigned effective September 1st. The board approved the purchase of a computer and mouse for Whaley to use.