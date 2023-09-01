Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has vowed to never forget the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. The Uncle Sam Military Banner Committee is on the same mission, organizing efforts to place banners honoring veterans throughout Troy. Recently the committee placed a special banner, honoring the life and service of Francis […]
Courtesy of HFCS Communications Rachel Quackenbush, an alumnus from the class of 2012, has been selected as a member of the New York State Softball Hall of Fame. Quackenbush played varsity softball for five years, racking up 1,499 strikeouts and a 0.72 earned run average in 766 innings from 2008-2012. The 1,499 strikeouts is good […]
Courtesy of BBCSD Communications Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District would like to welcome two new additions. First we welcome Todd Wojtal as our newly appointed Transportation Supervisor. Todd was formerly the Head Trainer with the Bethlehem Central School District where his responsibilities included recruiting, training, and compliance of all transportation employees. He is a 19A Certified […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) welcomes Mr. Tom Olsen to its Administrative Team. Mr. Olsen joins BCSD as the new Director of Pupil Personnel Services. Mr. Olsen has had a busy month at BCSD, working alongside the Summer Academy staff and attending administrative meetings as well as Board of Education […]
Lebanon Valley Community Corporation (LVCC), a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization, fosters the community and economic well-being of the Town of New Lebanon, its residents, and its neighbors. The LVCC, together with the Unity Lodge No. 9 F. & A.M. Valatie NY, is sponsoring the Annual School Supply Drive. All proceeds will go towards […]