DAR Meeting

The Ondawa-Cambridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a bi-chapter meeting with Willard’s Mountain Chapter on Saturday, October 14th, at 11 am, at the Cambridge Town Hall. The speaker will be District Director, Melissa Dowson-Horton. Ondawa-Cambridge will provide the luncheon and Willard’s Mountain will bring a cake.

Any member who believes she is eligible to join the DAR may contact the Regent, Carman Bogle, or the Registrar, Melinda Kittell. Eligibility is based on the Revolutionary War service of a direct ancestor. Guests are always welcome at meetings.