Submitted by Queenboup

On Saturday, October 7th, from 10 am to 3 pm, in conjunction with the Walter A. Wood Tractor Show, the Hoosick Falls FFA Alumni and Supporters will present their 2nd Annual Cow Plop fundraising event to support the Hoosick Falls FFA student chapter.

There will be an array of vendors, tasty food, activities for the kids and adults, a Chinese raffle, youth groups, and a bake sale. There will also be a corn hole competition and a pumpkin decorating contest going on throughout the day while we wait for the cow to plop at 2 pm.