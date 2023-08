Mobile Education Exhibit

Submitted by the New Lebanon Town Clerk

On Tuesday, September 19th, the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will be at the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School, 14665 Rt. 22. The event, sponsored by the Stephentown Area Veterans together with the New Lebanon and Berlin American Legions, will be open to students from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm, and the public from 3:30 to 7 pm.