Ronald Seifert – Obituary

Ronald Seifert left us peacefully on Sunday, August 13th, 2023 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Ron was born in Ravenna, Nebraska on July 8th, 1938 to parents Adolph and Clara (Krause) Seifert. On his ninth birthday he left Nebraska with his parents and sister Elaine for a two-week visit with his sister Nat in Hoosick Falls. His mother fell in love with the area and Ron never returned to Nebraska (for a visit) until he was 30.

He graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1956, where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Oneonta State for one year where he played soccer and basketball. His love for sports continued throughout his life, rarely missing a basketball game with his wife, until this past year. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Pine, on Thanksgiving Day, 1959. He worked for Harrison Vending in Hoosick Falls for over 25 years, while also running his antique auction business, which he started with his in-laws, Lester and Ruby Pine. In the business, which will continue on with his family, he was known for his honesty and integrity. Ron enjoyed spending his time doing hundreds of benefit auctions.

He regularly attended church at either West Hoosick Baptist Church or Hoosick First Baptist Church. He also loved going on family trips, especially to Maine, Lancaster, PA, and Myrtle Beach, SC. At home he loved mowing the lawn, spending time at his cabin on the hill watching sunsets, and enjoying family gatherings. Ron’s family meant the world to him.

Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce. Children Cheryl Seifert, Vicki (Jeff) Wysocki, Wendy (Ken) Marbot, and Kyle (Maureen) Seifert. His grandchildren Josh (Katie), Chad (Tiffany), and Corey (Katie) Wysocki, Mikaela and Kenneth Marbot, Claire and Keelan Seifert. Great-grandchildren Bella, JJ, Addie, Peyton, Jackson, Henry, and Tate Wysocki. His sisters Elaine Sausville and Nathaleen Tukey. Besides his parents and in-laws, he is predeceased by granddaughter Laura Marbot and great-grandson Wyatt Wysocki, and brother in-laws Dennis Sausville and Richard Tukey.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, August 18th, with calling hours from 4 to 7 pm at Mahar Funeral Home in Hoosick Falls. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19th, at 1 pm at the West Hoosick Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to The Town of Hoosick Youth Center, The EC Fund, and The Karen and Molly McGovern Fund through the funeral home.