Next Step Hunting and Trapping Courses

Submitted by the NYSDEC

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that DEC’s Hunter Education Program (HEP) is now offering Next Step courses in seven disciplines for those who have completed a hunter education, bowhunter education, or trapper education certification course.

Taught by HEP staff and certified HEP instructors, Next Step courses are offered in the areas of rifle, shotgun, crossbow, archery use and marksmanship, fur handling, land trapping, and water trapping. Each four-hour course focuses on safety techniques and offers students hands-on experience learning practical skills from knowledgeable instructors. The hands-on aspect of the courses, coupled with smaller group sizes, allows for more one-on-one instruction. Course participants will spend time putting what they’ve learned into practice on the range or in field exercises, which will help build confidence and comfort with the tools and techniques of hunting and trapping while reinforcing important safety habits.