New Lebanon Town Clean-Up Day

The Town of New Lebanon will hold its 2023 town clean-up day on Saturday, September 16th, from 8 am to 2 pm, just past the little league field in Shatford Park, rain or shine. Bring a food donation when you come to the town hall to get your punch card. Residents are allowed 2 trips per punch card. Punch cards can be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office, the Building Department, and the Supervisor’s Office during their regular hours. Please bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill or driver’s license.

There will be a limit of 4 tires per punch card and tires must be 24″ inches or smaller, no hazardous materials. There is a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items on the FAQ link on the Building Department webpage, and you will also receive a printed hard copy of the lists at the time you pick up your punch card.