Missing Child Found Safe in NYC

Late last week Troy Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives began investigating a missing 10-year-old child, Elizabeth Rosa. They began their search with evidence that Elizabeth willingly entered a vehicle on 7th Avenue in North Lansingburgh, in an attempt to travel to family members in New York City or Long Island.

Through further investigation, the Troy PD believed Elizabeth could be with her non-custodial mother, Kristin Lagace, possibly in the area of NYC. Troy Police Detectives worked with state and federal partners, along with assistance from the New York Police Department (NYPD), attempting to locate both Elizabeth and Kristin.