John E. Blowers – Obituary

Berlin – John Elwin Blowers, 86, passed away peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023. Born on March 28th, 1937, he was the son of Elwin Blowers and Sarah Joebchen of Berlin, NY. John attended school in Berlin and was a life long resident of Berlin. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Returning to Berlin, he started his career as a carpenter with Lloyd and Dee Goodermote Builders and then joined the North Atlantic Carpenters Union where he worked on many projects throughout the capital region. John was married to Jane Bryant Blowers who passed in 1966. John was a member and past Commander of the Berlin American Legion Post. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. After retirement he and his long-time companion Jennie Ellsworth spent winters in DeLand, Florida until Jennie’s passing in 2020.

Survivors include his children Leanna Sweet (Keith) of Grafton, John Blowers, Jr, of Brunswick, Avery Blowers (Lisa) of Berlin, Brian Blowers of Ballston Spa, and stepdaughter Marsha Fuller of Ballston Spa. He is also survived by his brother George Blowers and sisters Sarah Brod and Linda Joebchen. He was blessed with grandchildren Kyle Sweet (Marcy), Kevin Sweet (Ashley), Christopher Blowers, Shawn Blowers (Marissa), and Brittani Blowers; and great-grandchildren Lucas Blowers and Jacob and Sawyer Sweet. He was predeceased by grandson John Blowers, III, daughter-in-law Susan, and stepdaughter Brenda Hunt, brothers Roy Blowers, and sisters Grace Crandall and Ginger Joebchen.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.