Ellen P. Myers – Obituary

Petersburgh – Ellen Pauline (Hewson) Myers, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family and friends as she entered peacefully into eternal life.

Ellen was born in Bennington, VT on April 5th, 1946 to her late parents, Francis Joseph Hewson and Marjorie Ellen (Stewart) Hewson. Ellen lived in Petersburgh her entire life. She was a graduate of Berlin Central High School in 1964 and then went to McCann Vocational School in North Adams for Medical Transcription. She then became employed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy, NY as a Medical Transcriptionist and worked there for over 35 years.

Ellen was the wife of the late William Sterling Myers whom she married on April 17th, 1965. They met at a town dance and it was true love from then on in. They loved dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Ellen is survived by her daughter Pauline Marie (Myers) Morstad, her son-in-law Jeffery Carl Morstad, grandchildren, Brave Justice Morstad, Jacqueline Elece Morstad, and by love Matthew Harrelson, sister-in-law Gail Morin (late Donald Morin), brother-in-law Terrance Myers and sister-in-law Deborah Myers. She was the beloved Aunt to Zach and Shawn Myers, and Allen Finzer. She is also survived by many cousins and her truly beloved friends Elaine Snyder and Linda Rowley. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Patricia Finzer and brother-in-law Allen Finzer.

Ellen enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was even known to be able to do it in her sleep. She enjoyed reading her Bible and going to church. And above all, she enjoyed her family and friends on any occasion.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, August 11th with calling hours from 10 to 11 am, and a service beginning at 11 am at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road in Petersburgh NY. Interment will follow in Hoosick Rural Cemetery. Please join us for a reception following at the Berlin Seventh Day Baptist Church in Berlin, NY.

In lieu of flowers, people can donate to the Berlin Seventh Day Baptist Church, PO Box 284, Berlin, NY 12022.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.