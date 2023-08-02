County Seeks to Purchase Property as Home for New Senior Center

Submitted by Rensselaer County and the Village of Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees

Rensselaer County is seeking to purchase property on State Route 22 in Hoosick as the new home for the county senior center in the Hoosick area, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature recently announced.

The county is seeking approval by the County Legislature to allow for the purchase of the former Dollar Tree store located at 21299 State Route 22. The county has been seeking to find a new location for the senior center as the Murphy Building owned by the county has become outdated.