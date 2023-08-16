County Legislature Approves Purchase of Former Dollar Tree

The plan to purchase the former Dollar Tree on Route 22 in Hoosick Falls was approved by the Rensselaer County Legislature at their Tuesday, August 8th meeting, with planning and construction work expected to begin in the coming weeks. The Dollar Tree closed earlier this year. The property, which was purchased for $575,000, includes the 8,000 square foot building and 80 parking spaces.

Hoosick Falls is one of five senior centers operated by the county, including Troy, Grafton, Schodack, and Rensselaer. With the county senior center in Troy opening this past April, and work set to begin in Hoosick Falls, the county will continue its efforts to find a new home for the county senior center in Rensselaer, which is located in rented space that is set to be developed for apartments in the coming months.