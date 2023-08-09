Brunswick Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event

Submitted by Recycling Matters

There will be a household hazardous waste disposal event on Saturday, September 16th, in Brunswick, at the Brunswick Town Hall, 336 Town Office Road. Household hazardous wastes are the only accepted material for this event. Accepted items include gasoline, pesticides, paint, and other materials. Visit www.troyny.gov/hhw for a complete list of eligible items. Electronics recycling, tire collection, and paper shredding are not part of this event. Advance registration is required; time slots will be emailed in advance. You can register online by visiting www.troyny.gov/hhw; in person at the Troy Mayor’s office at City Hall, 433 River Street; or over the phone by calling 518-279-7313.