Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Results Courtesy of Finishright.com Below are the results along with race finish times for the 37th annual Run for the Roses 5K, which took place Sunday, August 13th, at Grafton Lakes State Park. Well over 100 runners participated, with proceeds going to the Grafton Public Library. Male Overall: Evan Oconnor 18:18 Female Overall: Jessica O’Sullivan […]
The plan to purchase the former Dollar Tree on Route 22 in Hoosick Falls was approved by the Rensselaer County Legislature at their Tuesday, August 8th meeting, with planning and construction work expected to begin in the coming weeks. The Dollar Tree closed earlier this year. The property, which was purchased for $575,000, includes the […]
Courtesy of BBCSD Communications Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District would like to welcome two new additions. First we welcome Todd Wojtal as our newly appointed Transportation Supervisor. Todd was formerly the Head Trainer with the Bethlehem Central School District where his responsibilities included recruiting, training, and compliance of all transportation employees. He is a 19A Certified […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) welcomes Mr. Tom Olsen to its Administrative Team. Mr. Olsen joins BCSD as the new Director of Pupil Personnel Services. Mr. Olsen has had a busy month at BCSD, working alongside the Summer Academy staff and attending administrative meetings as well as Board of Education […]
Lebanon Valley Community Corporation (LVCC), a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization, fosters the community and economic well-being of the Town of New Lebanon, its residents, and its neighbors. The LVCC, together with the Unity Lodge No. 9 F. & A.M. Valatie NY, is sponsoring the Annual School Supply Drive. All proceeds will go towards […]