SVMC Joins Dartmouth Health

Submitted by SVMC

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) recently announced that it has officially joined the Dartmouth Health system. The integration and affiliation is an important step in sustaining efficient, high-quality care for rural communities.

The agreement, made official on July 1st, making SVMC the sixth hospital member of Dartmouth Health, strengthens the relationship between the two health systems. Historically, joint programs included the formation of Dartmouth Hitchcock Putnam Physicians, expanded telemedicine, enhanced oncology services, and patient safety initiatives.