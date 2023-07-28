Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department At 5:48 am on the morning of July 24th, the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department (SVFED) was paged out for a service call for a flooded roadway in the area of 1315 Garfield Rd. Car 1 was on scene to find that a large barrage of water was coming […]
by Denise Wright The July 17th meeting of the Petersburgh town board had various topics to discuss, from purchasing a new highway truck to bridge capstones. After approval of the June 19th minutes, the building department reported a new high of six permits in the town for the month. Councilman Heinz Noeding described this as […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Congratulations to Berlin Middle/High School Technology teacher Ms. Dawn Wetmore who has been selected to attend the 2023 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Teacher Academy in Denver, Colorado. The week-long program is designed to empower educators to inspire their students and tackle real world problems, while exploring new ways of using science, technology, engineering, math […]
Will be Featured at Smithsonian Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin High School (BHS) senior Daniel Rivera’s powerful painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is a national award winner. Daniel won the Best in Show award in the annual Democracy Collection Student Art Competition sponsored by the National Art Education Association and the Art […]
Berlin Central School District Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin Central School District (BCSD) has announced a series of four upcoming community forums. The forums will discuss such topics as changes to arrival and dismissal times, availability of after school programs, impact on student learning and Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) athletics, and a reduction in the number […]