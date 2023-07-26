East Nassau Board of Trustees Highlights 

by Denise Wright

While the July 19th meeting of the East Nassau Board of Trustees was lengthy, Mayor Jeff Root hoped to address several items to shorten agendas for future meetings.

Before the meeting, there was a public hearing on a minor 2-Lot Subdivision on Woodard Road. The 27.36 acres will be divided into a 23.65 parcel and a 3.71 acre. The SEQRA process and subdivision were approved.

Long-time village resident and zoning board member Gerald Tremblay was appointed as a new board member. Tremblay filled the board vacancy when Jeff Root became Mayor but had to resign from the zoning board.

Attorney Catalano reviewed a resolution for expanding residency requirements for appointed officials. The resolution was revised to allow designated employees to live within the county, but the board and committee members must be village residents. Since there has been an increase in speeding incidents, a resolution will be drawn up to lower village roads’ speed limit to 25 mph. He is also attempting to attain a litigator to assist with some enforcement actions within the village and should have it finalized for the next meeting.