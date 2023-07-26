Drinking Water Safe After Incident Near Reservoir 

Submitted by the Office of the Mayor

The City of Troy Department of Public Utilities (DPU) announced that Troy drinking water is safe and that all precautions were taken to protect public health after an incident in which a motor vehicle ended up in a tributary creek next to the Tomhannock Reservoir.

At approximately 9:45 pm, on the night of July 24th, a single vehicular accident occurred where a car and its occupants ended up in a creek next to the Tomhannock Reservoir. Emergency personnel were able to quickly remove the vehicle from the creek water and the vehicle's occupants were accounted for.