Students Win Prize in Video Contest

TAMARAC HIGH SCHOOL

Submitted by BBCS Communications

An independent group of students from Tamarac High School responded to a challenge from the Rural School Association and the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal to produce a short film. This year’s theme was Our School, Our Community. The students, Cristopher Guido Connell, Thomas Andrew Kane II, Julius Emanuel Miller, Jacob Michael Hogan, Betsey Mae Colligan, Jack Alexander Roseberger, and Jordan Michael Broderick, facilitated by Technology teacher Dr. Jeffrey Bush, met during their lunch period to develop a creative and humorous response to the film challenge. The group’s effort was effective, and they won 2nd place in the state contest. The video can be seen by visiting https://youtu.be/ZqvBJrmYDF4.