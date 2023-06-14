New Lebanon Class of 2023 Parade

Submitted by the NL Town Clerk

We are planning a graduate recessional parade immediately following graduation on Friday, June 23rd. The hope is to begin around 7:15 pm, but will be dependent on when the graduation ceremony has concluded. The parade will be led by area emergency service vehicles who will be escorting our senior class in their cars from Walter B. Howard Elementary School to the Junior/Senior High School to symbolize their educational journey in our district. Community members are invited to park their cars along Route 20/22 to cheer on our graduates. At the high school, the student parade will be met with teachers from both buildings with signs celebrating their successes.