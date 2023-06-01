Berlin – John Henry “Jack” Kanopka passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, May 28th, 2023. Born in Pittsfield on June 6th, 1949, he was the son of the late Casimir and Dorothy (Chittenden) Kanopka.

Jack grew up in Berlin and graduated from Berlin High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Back home, he worked for the New York State Department of Transportation for 35 years until his retirement in 2002. Jack volunteered much of his time to local fire departments, beginning in Stephentown from 1972 to 1975, and then for Berlin for 33 years where he served as Chief. He was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 937 in Berlin.

In his free time Jack loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid dirt car racing fan who could often be found cheering on his good friend Kenny Tremon #115. In the summer Jack and his grandson would attend every racing night on Fridays and Saturdays and he even did a little racing himself on his snowmobiles. He also enjoyed tending to his garden, taking trips to the casino, going fishing and camping, competing in bowling leagues, and taking his Camaro to the area car shows.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Courtney Kanopka of Wynantskill, and Morgan Kanopka of Averill Park, his step-children, Edward (Kim) Maxon of Berlin, and Cheryl (Larry) Maxon of Berlin, his grandchildren Gavin, Valerie, Phillip, Brittany, Desiree, and Dustin, and his great-grandson Christian. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Faye Kanopka, and by his brother William Kanopka.

All are invited to visit with Jack’s family on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 from 4 to 7 pm, at the Hall and Higgins Funeral Home, Stephentown. A funeral will be celebrated the following morning, Thursday June 8th, 2023 at 10 am, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Garfield Cemetery. In lieu of traditional flowers, those who wish to remember Jack in a special way may consider a donation to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, the Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department, or to the Berlin American Legion Post 937. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.