Hoosick Falls CSD Class of 2023 Top Ten

Submitted by HFCS Communications

Kai Jones - Valedictorian, 98.71 GPA

Some of the awards Kai has received include: The Rensselaer County Conservation Alliance Scholarship, Young Women in Public Action, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award, the 2022 Sage Student Award, the John Liporace Scholarship Finalist, and the George Eastman Youth Leaders Award.

Kai has been involved in many activities during her high school career, including National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, mentoring, soccer, softball, and ski club. Outside of school, she has participated in the Hoosick Falls Area Community Participation Work Group (CPWG), and Albany Japanese Language School.