Fire Departments Community Event

The North Hoosick and Hoosick Falls Fire Departments are sponsoring the 2nd annual community event being held on Sunday, July 2nd, and Monday, July 3rd with several events. These events are:

Sunday, July 2nd

All You Can Eat Breakfast

From 7 to 11 am, at the Hoosick Falls Fire Station on Griffin Avenue. Adults are $10, and children 10 and under are $8. The menu consists of eggs, French toast, home fries, sausage, bacon, toast, milk, orange juice, coffee, and hot chocolate.

Monday, July 3rd

Flea Market and Craft Fair

From 1 to 5 pm. This event is being held on the