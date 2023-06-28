Concerns Grow Over Planned Maternity Ward Closure

Submitted by Rensselaer County

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas said they have serious concerns following a recent meeting with officials from Samaritan Hospital regarding the planned closure of the hospital’s maternity ward.

McLaughlin said he is now calling for public meetings on the planned closure of the maternity ward. If approved by the state, the closure would leave Rensselaer County without a birthing center.

“I am asking for a public meeting to be organized so members of the public can be heard loud and clear by the state officials who will make the decision on whether the maternity ward remains open. We have received many, many comments, messages, and letters on this issue, and residents are very worried about the planned closure,” said McLaughlin.