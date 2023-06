Grand Marshal Announced

Submitted by Carol Alderman

The 2023 Berlin 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal is Walter H. O’Neil, Jr. Walter, most known as Wally, was born and raised in Troy. After high school in 1964, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He went to basic training in Parris Island, then on to Cherry Point, NC. Wally did two tours of duty in Vietnam as a cook, and was among the first Marines to land in Vietnam in 1966.