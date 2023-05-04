Public Meeting Announced for Study

A public meeting will be held on Monday, May 15th, from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Valley Falls Community Hall, 11 Charles Street. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and snacks will be provided. Children are welcome to attend and a coloring station will be available.

The Village of Valley Falls has received funding through the New York State Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program to undertake a community-based planning effort. This effort will identify a unified vision for the village’s future and identify key opportunities for public improvement projects, environmental remediation, and the redevelopment of vacant and/or underutilized sites in a manner that celebrates the village’s rich history and natural resources. To learn more visit www.HistoricValleyFalls.com.