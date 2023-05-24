Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The May 15th Petersburgh Town Board meeting was brief but quite informative.

The first item discussed was the bridge/culvert project. According to town board member Heinz Noeding, the project is going as planned, and the hope is to finish it by mid-June. While there has been some need for adjustments to the traffic flow near the project, it was reported that a 3-way stop sign was not approved, but DOT will do some lane widening near the post office to assist with the traffic pattern.

The town supervisor reported that the $151,000 in ARPA funds was reported for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The fire district, parking lot repaving, and historian records were part of the approximate $55,000 part of the final submission to the state. The roof, the water district water diffuser, and parks will also be using some of the funds. There is approximately $20,000 left of the funds that need to be allocated.