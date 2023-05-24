The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

By

by Denise Wright
The May 15th Petersburgh Town Board meeting was brief but quite informative. 

The first item discussed was the bridge/culvert project. According to town board member Heinz Noeding, the project is going as planned, and the hope is to finish it by mid-June. While there has been some need for adjustments to the traffic flow near the project, it was reported that a 3-way stop sign was not approved, but DOT will do some lane widening near the post office to assist with the traffic pattern. 

The town supervisor reported that the $151,000 in ARPA funds was reported for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The fire district, parking lot repaving, and historian records were part of the approximate $55,000 part of the final submission to the state. The roof, the water district water diffuser, and parks will also be using some of the funds. There is approximately $20,000 left of the funds that need to be allocated. 

