Submitted by HVCC Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) recently received two prestigious World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) Awards of Excellence at the organization’s annual World Congress. The WFCP awards program recognizes outstanding contributions from member institutions and associations in advancing professional and technical education and training for the global economy. The college earned […]
Submitted by the RCSO On May 11th, at approximately 8:10 pm, the Schaghticoke Fire Department recovered a body in the Hoosic River during a water training exercise. Deputies and investigators arrived on scene and it was determined that the body was that of David Fearnley, who had been reported as a missing person on November […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On April 29th, the Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) held its 7th Annual SMITH 5K/1 Mile Fun Run and Family Fun/Wellness Day. This community event is a special day not only for the way in which it brings our community together, but also for how it supports a wonderful local scholarship. The […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications On Wednesday, April 26th, Berlin High School students released brown trout they raised this school year into the Little Hoosic River. This annual event is the culmination of BHS Science teacher Mr. Toole’s Trout in the Classroom project where students raise the brown trout from embryo, to alevin, and […]
