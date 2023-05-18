Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees 

A resolution authorizing the agreement between the Village of Hoosick Falls and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc., was approved. For more information on the agreement, see our lead story on the front page.

The introduction of Local Law A of 2023, establishing a vacant and abandoned building registry, was discussed, as was the fee structure and non-compliance fees. A motion to set a public hearing for Local Law A of 2023 on Wednesday, June 14th, at 6 pm, was approved.

Fidelis Care is holding its Veggies To Go program, offering free locally grown vegetables to residents, on Thursday, May 18th, at Wood Park. It begins at 3 pm, and will run until quantities are gone.