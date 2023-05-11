Business Association Annual Auction

Submitted by Tom Russell

On Saturday, June 3rd, the Poestenkill Business Association, (PBA), will hold our annual benefit auction at the Sullivan-Jones VFW Post on Main St/Route 355. The Auction will start promptly at 10 am, with viewing to begin at 9 am. Assorted items such as loads of top soil, crusher run, stone, landscaping mulch, fire wood, and professional services donated by local businesses will be available for bid along with previously owned but sought after household, yard, and miscellaneous items. Each bidder must obtain a bid card in order to participate in the auction.

The kitchen will be open throughout the auction, and freshly cooked breakfast sandwiches are available beginning at 8 am. All food will be prepared per individual order. Activities will be available for the kids. All net proceeds will enable the PBA to discreetly provide assistance to Poestenkill residents experiencing emergency situations during the year.