A Mystery No Longer

Submitted by Bart McLean

In our April 28th paper, Bart McLean, on behalf of the Friends of Petersburgh History and Petersburgh Public Library, posted a challenge to see if our readers could identify a mystery house as yet unidentified on the Petersburgh Library’s local history page. Among the several different replies received, Wanda Webster’s reply stood out as having actual photos of the house in various years in her family photo album. With a little further research with help from our Town Historian, we were able to positively identify the mystery house as the one on Armsby Road in Petersburgh,