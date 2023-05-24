A Day of Remembrance 

Submitted by Hoosick Post #40 American Legion

Hoosick Post #40 American Legion Memorial Day ceremonies will take place on Monday, May 29th, in Wood Park. Join us as we honor the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, including John F. Galvin, Jerry J. Jones, James Keegan, Richard Motsiff, John Jack Valentine, and Rich Gorman, veterans who have passed away during the past year.

Memorial Day rites will be stepping off at 8:15 am, from the corner of Main St. and Wilder Ave, and stop at multiple locations to honor veterans at their respective memorials.