Rescue Squad Fundraiser

HOOSICK FALLS

Written by Ed Wright; Submitted by Dean Foster

In modern society, it can be easy to take for granted many of the services that we just assume will always be there. We go about our day blissfully unaware that many of the services we need most are being carefully tended to for us. One instance of this is The Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad is located at 21 First Street, and currently operates two twenty-year-old ambulances, servicing the greater Hoosick area and beyond since 1957.