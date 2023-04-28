Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

By Denise Wright

The town board meeting in Petersburgh on April 17th provided a great deal of information to residents about summer activities in the town that could impact traffic, and information for local groups to take advantage of.

The Department of Transportation's first presentation discussed replacing the stone arch bridge at the Route 22/2 intersection. This bridge overpass opened in 1932, and due to the age and material of the bridge, it will not come out in sections; it must be removed all at once. This approach allows for a quicker process of constructing the new bridge.