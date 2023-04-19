New Nature Trail Officially Opens

Submitted by Mark Cipperly

If you would like to go for a stroll along a beautiful newly opened nature trail you need not travel very far. Friday evening, April 14th, the Town of Brunswick officially opened their new trails to the public for those wishing to indulge in some exercise and enjoy the wonders of nature along the way.

First conceived in the winter of 2021, work began on the trail system in the spring of 2022 and continued throughout the year. The finishing touches of the project were completed once this year’s snow melted.