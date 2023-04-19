Grafton Town Board Highlights

By Chris Tergliafera
The Youth Director job for the Summer Youth Program remains vacant. The board expressed their desire to keep the Grafton Summer Youth Program going, and discussed several possibilities as to how they could continue to search for a director. Ideas included a student returning home for the summer, or advertising in places such as indeed.com. Applicants would need to be 21 or over, work well with children, and be adequate at organizing programs.
