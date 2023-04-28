DWI Victims Memorial Ceremony

On Tuesday afternoon, April 25th, the annual tradition of remembering those tragically lost to drunk and impaired driving crimes was held in Troy, as part of National Crime Victims Rights week. The ceremony is held each year at the county DWI Victims Memorial.

The DWI Victims Memorial was established in 2001 and stands at the intersection of 13th and Congress Streets in Troy. Honored were 37 residents of Rensselaer County that have lost their lives to an impaired driver accident. While no additional names were added to the memorial this year, there are cases pending which involve impaired driving fatalities in the county, and the need for vigilance and caution remains.