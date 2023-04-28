Charles T. Cinney – Obituary

Berlin – Charles T. Cinney, 83, passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 17th, 2023 with loved ones at his side. Born on July 21st, 1939, he was the son of the late Mary and George Richmond of Petersburgh, NY.

Charlie was educated in Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls Schools. He was a lifelong Berlin resident who was employed for over 30 years at WJ Cowee in Berlin, and later at the Berlin Central School District for over 20 years in the transportation department as a bus driver and mail carrier. Charlie was a real movie buff and recently went to see the new Elvis movie twice because he loved it so much. He could recall movies from long ago and remember who starred in them. He was an avid wildlife and nature lover and could often be found in the many hollows of the area with his camera in hand, as he was quite the photographer too. He was also an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed baseball.

Charlie is survived by his brother, John (Sharon) Cinney of Ocala, FL, his sisters, Patricia Stone of Berlin and Rhonda Bouchard of Salem, NY, and by his many nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law, William Stone and Norman Bouchard.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at 1 pm, at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, Petersburgh. All are invited to visit with Charlie’s family before the service, from 11 am to 1 pm. Interment will follow the service in Meadowlawn Cemetery.