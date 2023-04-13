CASDA Award Recipients

Submitted by NLCSD

Congratulations to Walter B. Howard (WBH) Literacy Coach Val Falco, who will be honored with the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA) Friends of Education Award. CASDA presents this award to recognize the selfless contributions of individuals who dedicate themselves to serving students and enriching their school communities.

Ms. Falco has been educating students and fellow teachers for nearly four decades throughout the Capital Region. The WBH community has had the privilege of working with Ms. Falco for the last two years as a literacy coach. Val has a true passion for literacy and helping children find a love for reading and writing.