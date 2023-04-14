Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Officially Opens Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin Rensselaer County opened a new senior center in downtown Troy on Wednesday, April 12th that county officials say will be among the best in the entire state. The new county senior center was opened with a ribbon-cutting at City Station on Sixth Avenue, with seniors, […]
HOOSICK FALLS Written by Ed Wright; Submitted by Dean Foster In modern society, it can be easy to take for granted many of the services that we just assume will always be there. We go about our day blissfully unaware that many of the services we need most are being carefully tended to for us. One […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Recently, six members from the Hoosick Falls FFA Chapter attended the annual NYS FFA Member Leadership Series (MLS) Conference in Syracuse. This conference is held to empower agriculture education students with knowledge and skills that they need to be confident and capable leaders. FFA members Jessica Haynes, Amber Bulson, Cole Ziehm, […]
Courtesy of Rensselaer County Rensselaer County has announced a new school bus safety program in partnership with BusPatrol that will enable school buses to utilize automated enforcement solutions to enhance student safety. As part of the county program, school districts that participate will be able to equip their entire school bus fleet with BusPatrol stop-arm […]