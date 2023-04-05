2023 Trout Day Announced

Submitted by GLSP

Grafton Lakes State Park (GLSP) is hosting its annual Trout Day. The event will be held during school Spring Break on April 11th, from 10 am to 12:30 pm. As the weather gets warmer, it is the perfect time to stock Long Pond and Second Pond with trout. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be providing trout, and Grafton will be providing activities.

Come on your own or bring out the whole family; Trout Day is the perfect event for all ages. Enjoy trout shaped treats, crafts, and educational booths highlighting the wonders of trout. Learn about their habitats, fly tying, and macro invertebrates.