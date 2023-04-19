1,000 Book Program Launches

Submitted by NLCSD Communications

On Wednesday, April 5th, students in Ms. Watt's Pre-K class took part in a celebration to kick off the 1,000 Book Project at Walter B. Howard (WBH) Elementary. The 1,000 Book Project is a nationwide initiative for parents and guardians of Pre-K students to read 1,000 books to their child before entering Kindergarten. WBH is adopting the initiative for both Pre-K and Kindergarten in the hopes that each student reads 1,000 books before they enter first grade.