Wounded Warrior Snowfest

By

Submitted by STRIDE Adaptive Sports
On Friday, March 3rd, STRIDE Adaptive Sports held the 18th annual Wounded Warrior Snowfest Welcome Ceremony, which gathers veterans and their families for a weekend of fun at Jiminy Peak and other attractions.

STRIDE Adaptive Sports provides special needs individuals with the opportunity to participate in recreational and sporting activities.

Each year STRIDE selects a new group of Wounded Warriors, who have returned from deployment with permanent injuries, to spend a weekend of adaptive skiing and snow sports that are adapted for success for any diagnosis. The experience is meant to connect and engage wounded veterans with a local support network of veterans who have previously participated in STRIDE programs. This year the Wounded Warrior Snowfest honored 8 new and 5 alumni Warriors.

