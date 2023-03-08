Submitted by STRIDE Adaptive Sports

On Friday, March 3rd, STRIDE Adaptive Sports held the 18th annual Wounded Warrior Snowfest Welcome Ceremony, which gathers veterans and their families for a weekend of fun at Jiminy Peak and other attractions.

STRIDE Adaptive Sports provides special needs individuals with the opportunity to participate in recreational and sporting activities.

Each year STRIDE selects a new group of Wounded Warriors, who have returned from deployment with permanent injuries, to spend a weekend of adaptive skiing and snow sports that are adapted for success for any diagnosis. The experience is meant to connect and engage wounded veterans with a local support network of veterans who have previously participated in STRIDE programs. This year the Wounded Warrior Snowfest honored 8 new and 5 alumni Warriors.